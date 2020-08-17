Hey kids, Nintendo’s streaming another Indie World presentation tomorrow. Tune in at noon Eastern for 20 minutes of indie games for the Nintendo Switch. Expect to say “That looks cool” a lot.
DISCUSSION
I wonder if covid has affected Nintendo so much that they are delaying major projects that would have been Direct-worthy (Zelda, etc)