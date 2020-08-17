Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News
fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Indie World
Image: Nintendo of America

Hey kids, Nintendo’s streaming another Indie World presentation tomorrow. Tune in at noon Eastern for 20 minutes of indie games for the Nintendo Switch. Expect to say “That looks cool” a lot. 

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

DISCUSSION

olanmills
olanmills

I wonder if covid has affected Nintendo so much that they are delaying major projects that would have been Direct-worthy (Zelda, etc)