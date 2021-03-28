Here's "Zero To Hero" From Hercules Recreated In Animal Crossing

Gif : Nintendo / Melhunnibee / Kotaku

Those crafty and talented Animal Crossing: New Horizon players are at it again. This time someone spent two months recreating the “ Zero To Hero” song featured in Disney’s animated Hercules film from 1997.

This impressive feat of editing and creativity was made by Reddit user Melhunnibee . A ccording to Reddit comments left by the user , this recreation took about two months to put together. They filmed most of the scenes on Harv’s Island using green backgrounds. They then digitally hand-painted backgrounds and merged the shots with the art, editing the whole thing to match the song’s timing.

As someone who’s a big fan of Hercules and who REALLY loves this song in particular, I was surprised just how accurate this recreation is and I got to listen to “Zero To Hero” again, which is always a good thing in my book.

Similarly dedicated f ans not long ago recreated the first act of Hamilton in Animal Crossing: New Horizon. By 2025 I assume I’ll be watching a show on Netflix that was made in Animal Crossing.

