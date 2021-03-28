Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Here's "Zero To Hero" From Hercules Recreated In Animal Crossing

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Gif: Nintendo / Melhunnibee / Kotaku

Those crafty and talented Animal Crossing: New Horizon players are at it again. This time someone spent two months recreating theZero To Hero” song featured in Disney’s animated Hercules film from 1997.

This impressive feat of editing and creativity was made by Reddit user Melhunnibee. According to Reddit comments left by the user, this recreation took about two months to put together. They filmed most of the scenes on Harv’s Island using green backgrounds. They then digitally hand-painted backgrounds and merged the shots with the art, editing the whole thing to match the song’s timing.

As someone who’s a big fan of Hercules and who REALLY loves this song in particular, I was surprised just how accurate this recreation is and I got to listen to “Zero To Hero again, which is always a good thing in my book.

Similarly dedicated fans not long ago recreated the first act of Hamilton in Animal Crossing: New Horizon. By 2025 I assume I’ll be watching a show on Netflix that was made in Animal Crossing.

DISCUSSION

michaelcrider
Michael Crider

From appearance fees and royalties

Our Herc had cash to burn

Now nouveau riche and famous

He could tell you what the Grecian urn

Never fails to get a groan out of me.