How To Watch Awesome Games Done Quick 2020

Image : LuminousLungKey ( Awesome Games Done Quick

Awesome Games Done Quick is back for its 11 th year and just in time for anyone who needs a little pick-me-up after the holidays or a timely distraction from everything else going on in the world.



The week long speedrunning marathon kicked off yesterday on Twitch at noon with donations going to the Prevent Cancer Foundation. As always, viewers can donate to bid on things like what difficulty levels players must speedrun their games on as well as choosing character names and other in-game decisions that might come up.

There have already been some really stellar playthroughs of a bunch of games including The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, Star Wars - Escape From Yavin 4: The Lost Maps, and The Binding of Isaac Afterbirth+. If you’ve ever toiled in the randomly generated dungeons of Edmund McMillan’s roguelike masterpiece, make sure to check out the wild builds StoneAgeMarcus came across during his speedrun.

Here are some other speedruns I’ll personally be keeping an eye on this week:

11:45 a.m. , Jan. 6, Donkey Kong Country 3: Donkey Kong master V0oid will be taking the audience through a 103 percent playthrough of the least- played game in the series’ original trilogy, in just two hours. Donkey Kong Country games are cho ck full of weird little glitches and collectibles, and Donkey Kong Country 3 remains an underrated classic.

9:00 p.m. , Jan. 7, Zelda Relay: Three teams of speedrunners will be racing to see who can beat the the first three console Zeldas first in this wild three hour relay setup. The teams will start with The Legend of Zelda (any% no up+a), then move onto Link's Adventure (100% AK), and finish with Link to the Past (any% NMG).

5:00 p.m. , Jan. 8, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater: RaichuMGS will be taking on the fifth main game in the series on the toughest difficulty: European Extreme Foxhound. It leaves zero room for error with getting detected and scavenging for food to keep Snake's stamina up.

9:00 p.m. , Jan. 9, Destiny 2, Last Wish R aid: A fireteam consisting of Shockwve, ThePackle, Milkman, Tokeegee, Traderkirk, and Alexy SinclairA run through last year's Forsaken raid on PC in under an hour.

10:50 a.m. , Jan. 10 , Celeste Farewell DLC : Celeste is o ne of my favorite platform puzzle games in recent memory. W atching someone play who knows it inside and out is like watching someone make a harp sing.



11:10 p.m. , Jan. 10, Super Mario 64 Randomizer: If you want to see one of the all-time classics turned on its head, don't miss Puncayshun, 360Chrism, Simply trying to maneuver through Peach's castle using a recently released randomizer.



6:25 p.m. , Jan. 11: Untitled Goose Game: The game is a delight even on its own terms, but imposing a the urgency of a speedrun has the potential to create all sorts of unexpected chaos.



And here’s the full schedule for t he week:

If you want to learn more about any of the speedruns and the rules of the category they’re being played in, you can check out this submission list by the speedrunners themselves. And for any speedruns you might miss out on and want to catch up on, videos are posted on the GDQ YouTube channel.

