Hey y’all! Riley’s probably off playing The Witcher 3 somewhere already, so I’m taking over for him. Happy three day weekend!



This weekend I’m going to be DMing my first tabletop roleplaying game as a treat for my friend’s birthday. We both wanted to play The Sprawl, a cyberpunk themed game, so I volunteered to take the reins so he could enjoy himself. I’m just hoping I don’t screw it all up.

What are you playing this holiday weekend? If you don’t have a game on your radar, I made quiz that might help: