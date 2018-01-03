Somebody once told me this is the kind of material you’d like to see on Fine Art.



Brandon Luyen is an artist based in the US who is currently with Sanzaru Games. In a previous job, though, he helped out on the classic (?) Shrek Superslam, a 2005 fighting game that was most popular on PS2, but which also came out on the Xbox, GameCube, PC, DS and even Game Boy Advance.

It’s really interesting to take a look at, because it’s old enough to have featured extensive actual sketching, something we don’t see much of in more recent Fine Art showcases.

You can see more of Brandon’s art at his personal site and ArtStation page.

To see the images in their native resolution, click on the “expand” button in the top-left corner.

SHREK SUPERSLAM

OTHER WORK