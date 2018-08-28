My editor-in-chief cheered “LEGO Stars Wars III!” at this month’s Xbox Live Games with Gold lineup, and his excitement made me excited, so maybe this is a good month for Xbox games. You also get some classic Sega action RPGs and the grim management sim Prison Architect. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.



September’s Games with Gold are:

Xbox One

Prison Architect (September 1-30)



Livelock (September 16-October 15)



Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)