Xbox announced October’s Games with Gold lineup during its Inside Xbox presentation this afternoon. I’m excited to see Hitman: Blood Money because it’s a chance to play some Hitman before I get to play more Hitman next month. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.



October’s Games with Gold are:

Xbox One

Overcooked (October 1-31)



Victor Vran (October 16-Nov 15)



Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)