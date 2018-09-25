Xbox announced October’s Games with Gold lineup during its Inside Xbox presentation this afternoon. I’m excited to see Hitman: Blood Money because it’s a chance to play some Hitman before I get to play more Hitman next month. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.

October’s Games with Gold are:

Xbox One

  • Overcooked (October 1-31)
  • Victor Vran (October 16-Nov 15)

Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)

  • Stuntman: Ignition (October 1-15)
  • Hitman: Blood Money (October 16-31)