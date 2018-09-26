October’s PlayStation Plus lineup is a bit of a range. Friday the 13th is good for some co-op scares, and there’s also some indie gems in The Bridge and Read Only Memories. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription.



October’s PS Plus games are:

PlayStation 4

Friday the 13th: The Game



Laser League



PlayStation 3

Master Reboot



The Bridge (crossbuy with PS4 and Vita)



PlayStation Vita (crossbuy with PS4)