There’s nothing too exciting in July’s Xbox Live Games With Gold. I will confess a deep fondness for Splinter Cell Conviction because when it came out in 2010 I’d never seen a game that projected the objective text into the world, and I thought it was the coolest thing ever. I still kinda think that.

As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.

July’s Xbox Live Games With Gold are:

Xbox One

Assault Android Cactus (July 1-31)



Death Squared (July 16-August 15)



Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)