There’s nothing too exciting in July’s Xbox Live Games With Gold. I will confess a deep fondness for Splinter Cell Conviction because when it came out in 2010 I’d never seen a game that projected the objective text into the world, and I thought it was the coolest thing ever. I still kinda think that.
As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.
July’s Xbox Live Games With Gold are:
Xbox One
- Assault Android Cactus (July 1-31)
- Death Squared (July 16-August 15)
Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)
- Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown (July 1-15)
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction (July 16-31)