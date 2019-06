July’s Games With Gold lineup is a strange mix of family-friendly games and horror themed games. Inside is a wonderful and creepy platformer that you should play right away and don’t spoil yourself for how that game ends.



As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.

July’s Games With Gold are:

Xbox One

Inside (July 1 - July 31)

Big Crown: Showdown (July 16 - Aug 15)

Xbox 360