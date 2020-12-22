Here's January 2021's Xbox Live Games With Gold

Writing “2021” in a headline is giving me more feelings than I expected, so thanks for that, Xbox. January’s Games with Gold lineup is a mix of horror and fighting games; as always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold Subscription.
January’s Games with Gold are:
- Little Nightmares (Jan 1-31)
- Dead Rising (Jan 16-Feb 15)
- The King of Fighters XIII (Jan 1-15)
- Breakdown (Jan 16-31)
DISCUSSION
The original Dead Rising came out in 2006, could they at least give us one of the sequels?
I am interested in Little Nightmares though