News

Here's January 2021's Xbox Live Games With Gold

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
Little Nightmares
Little Nightmares
Screenshot: Tarsier Studios/ Steam

Writing “2021 in a headline is giving me more feelings than I expected, so thanks for that, Xbox. January’s Games with Gold lineup is a mix of horror and fighting games; as always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold Subscription.

January’s Games with Gold are:

  • Little Nightmares (Jan 1-31)
  • Dead Rising (Jan 16-Feb 15)
  • The King of Fighters XIII (Jan 1-15)
  • Breakdown (Jan 16-31)
DISCUSSION

methpanther
Meth_Panther

The original Dead Rising came out in 2006, could they at least give us one of the sequels?

I am interested in Little Nightmares though