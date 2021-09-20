Steam Next Fest, previously known as the Steam Game Festival, is a week-long event in which users can play demos and watch previews for upcoming games, chat with developers, and give feedback on new titles, is returning for another round this October. The demos will only be available to play during the week of the event, which runs from October 1 to October 7.

Here’s a quick rundown of the games that have been announced so far for the Steam Next Fest:

Advertisement

Advertisement

While not all of these games have firm release dates, according to Steam, all the games previewed during the Steam Next Event are required to have a release window between October 7, 2021 and May 1, 2022. So if that qualification is anything to go off of, you can expect all of these games to hit the most popular PC storefront within the year.