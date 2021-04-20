Here's Everything Coming To And Leaving Game Pass Soon

The baseball game is the big one, but that’s not the only game en route to Xbox Game Pass. Here’s everything coming to Microsoft’s games-on-demand service in the next few weeks:
April 20
- MLB The Show 21 (Cloud, Console)
April 22
- Phogs! (PC)
April 28
- Second Extinction, Game Preview (Cloud, Console, PC)
April 29
- Destroy All Humans! (Cloud, Console, PC)
April 30
- Fable Anniversary (Cloud)
- Fable III (Cloud)
When the universe giveth, the universe taketh. The following games will leave the Game Pass library on April 30:
- Endless Legend (PC)
- For the King (Cloud, Console, PC)
- Fractured Minds (Cloud, Console)
- Levelhead (Cloud, Console, PC)
- Moving Out (Cloud, Console, PC)
- Thumper (PC)
RIP to Moving Out.
DISCUSSION
has anyone who played the original fable games on their respective consoles tried to boot up their old saves using the gamepass digital versions of the games?