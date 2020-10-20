Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Here's An Excellent Cyberpunk Mask

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:masks
masksjapankotakueastcyberpunk
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Heres An Excellent Cyberpunk Mask
Photo: @5huKA_11/Twitter
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

This year, more than ever, people are wearing face masks. Twitter user Shuka, who specializes in cyberpunk designs, created this cool-looking face mask.

Advertisement

The mask has three different ways to wear it, from a chin guard to a mask and a full-face covering. I imagine wearing a filter or medical mask underneath would make quite a cool-looking fashion statement during this global pandemic.

Advertisement

This is a computer render. You can see the mask, and the three different ways it can be worn below.

G/O Media may get a commission
EZVIZ C6CN Indoor Wireless Security Camera
EZVIZ C6CN Indoor Wireless Security Camera

Shuka also made a striking oni (demon) version as well, horns and all.

Advertisement

Which version do you prefer? 

Follow Shuka on Twitter for more cyberpunk creations. 

Tweets have been published with permission.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Western Empires: The Kotaku Review

The 24 Best Classic PC Games

Everything You Need To Know About Ghost Of Tsushima's New Update

Xbox Boss Phil Spencer On Series X Launch, Halo Infinite & Bethesda

DISCUSSION

bakamoichigei
Bakamoichigei

Shuka seems to specialize in 3D printed cybernetic parts and futuristic weapons for 1/12 scale dolls...which is possibly the most 21st century Japanese thing I can imagine, and I’m totally here for it. 🤣 They also seem quite the deft hand with Fusion 360, be cool to see a tutorial on modeling this sort of thing... 🤔