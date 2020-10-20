Here's An Excellent Cyberpunk Mask

This year, more than ever, people are wearing face masks. Twitter user Shuka, who specializes in cyberpunk designs, created this cool-looking face mask.
The mask has three different ways to wear it, from a chin guard to a mask and a full-face covering. I imagine wearing a filter or medical mask underneath would make quite a cool-looking fashion statement during this global pandemic.
This is a computer render. You can see the mask, and the three different ways it can be worn below.
Shuka also made a striking oni (demon) version as well, horns and all.
Which version do you prefer?
Follow Shuka on Twitter for more cyberpunk creations.
Tweets have been published with permission.
Shuka seems to specialize in 3D printed cybernetic parts and futuristic weapons for 1/12 scale dolls...which is possibly the most 21st century Japanese thing I can imagine, and I’m totally here for it. 🤣 They also seem quite the deft hand with Fusion 360, be cool to see a tutorial on modeling this sort of thing... 🤔