Here's An Excellent Cyberpunk Mask

This year, more than ever, people are wearing face masks. Twitter user Shuka, who specializes in cyberpunk designs, created this cool-looking face mask.



The mask has three different ways to wear it, from a chin guard to a mask and a full-face covering . I imagine wearing a filter or medical mask underneath would make quite a cool-looking fashion statement during this global pandemic.

This is a computer render. You can see the mask, and the three different ways it can be worn below.

Shuka also made a striking oni (demon) version as well, horns and all.

Which version do you prefer?

Follow Shuka on Twitter for more cyberpunk creations.