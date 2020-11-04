Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku East

Here's a Legend of Legends Statue That Only Costs $1,000

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:league of legends
league of legendschinakotakueastriot games
Photo: Infinity Studio
Open your wallets! Irelia from League of Legends is getting a limited-edition statue that costs lots and lots of money.

Shanghai-based collectible-maker Infinity Studio crafted this 1/4-scale statue to mark League of Legends’ tenth anniversary. Measuring 24.80 inches, the detailed figure is limited to 800 pieces and made from polystone, PVC, and fabric.

Via Inven Global, have a look! You can also check out the statue’s site or the studio’s official Facebook page.

Photo: Infinity Studio
Photo: Infinity Studio
The Irelia piece will ship between December 2021 and January 2022. The final design is subject to change slightly.

If you you’re not into collectible statues, but like League of Legends and have a thousand bucks to burn, perhaps you’d like these $1,140 sneakers. Or not. 

Photo: Infinity Studio
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

