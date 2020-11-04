Here's a Legend of Legends Statue That Only Costs $1,000

Photo : Infinity Studio

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

Open your wallets! Irelia from League of Legends is getting a limited-edition statue that costs lots and lots of money.



Advertisement

Shanghai-based c ollectible- maker Infinity Studio crafted this 1/4-scale statue to mark League of Legends’ tenth anniversary. Measuring 24.80 inches, the detailed figure is limited to 800 pieces and made from polystone, PVC, and fabric.

Via Inven Global, have a look! You can also check out the statue’s site or the studio’s official Facebook page.

Advertisement

Photo : Infinity Studio

Photo : Infinity Studio

The I relia piece will ship between December 2021 and January 2022. The final design is subject to change slightly.

If you you’re not into collectible statues, but like League of Legends and have a thousand bucks to burn, perhaps you’d like these $1,140 sneakers. Or not.

Advertisement