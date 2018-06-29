I had many possible topics in mind for today’s Kotaku Game Diary: The slew of wonderful Metroid-like games I’ve been playing on the Switch. An analysis of a vexing Nioh boss. A meditation on the lack of playable denouements in video games. All will be covered in due time.



Today?

I am too short on time and also just eager to share something with you.

Kotaku Game Diary Daily thoughts from a Kotaku staffer about a game we’re playing.

In the Lego: Incredibles video game you can unlock many characters, including the main fish from Pixar’s Finding Dory. Also, this game is set in a city that is swarming with criminals.



Therefore, Dory can be selected to beat up criminals.

She can swim through the city in a bubble of water and can save citizens from the criminal element.

Advertisement

There may be even more unlikely crime-fighters hiding in this otherwise pedestrian-seeming installment of the long-running Lego gaming series (it’s no formula-changer, à la last year’s Lego Ninjago The Movie game—seriously!) but I’ve got too many other June releases on my Switch to play.

Advertisement

Still, a fish versus some crooks. Video games enable wondrous things.