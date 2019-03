Photo: Nam Y. Huh (AP)

Hoosiers point guard Devonte Green, a shooter, has a very appropriate tattoo (among some other games-related art) on his left arm: the infinite ammo cheat code for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas on the PS2.



LakeShowYo spotted it a couple of days ago, highlighting it in this tweet:

Because itā€™s tiny and at an angle, hereā€™s a better look:

I love it! Weā€™ve all seen Konami code tattoos, but this one is so weirdly specific that you can tell it came straight from the heart.

Just like the giant ā€œIMACHEATā€ Iā€™ve got emblazoned in SimCity 2000 font across my chest.