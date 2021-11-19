Players are once again on the hunt for shiny Pokémon, those incredibly rare, incredibly sought-after variants, in the latest batch of games. And while Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl only just came out today, thanks to leaked early copies and the efforts of dataminers, we already have a pretty good idea about the shiny rates players will be going up against in the remasters.



Shiny Pokémon have the same exact stats as regular Pokémon. The only difference is how they look, and the fact that they are incredibly hard to come by. Your base chance of encountering a shiny variant whenever you go into battle is 1 in 4096, a massive increase from the original Diamond and Pearl games’ 1 in 8192. The new, more generous rate is the same as in 2019’s Sword and Shield.

That goes for all Pokémon which aren’t shiny-locked, which in Pokémon BDSP even includes the starters. So in theory, you could keep resetting your game before you grab your starting Chimchar, Piplup, or Turtwig in the hopes of getting the shiny version. If you’re extremely, extremely lucky you could even get one without resetting at all.

For post-game shiny hunters, the key is chaining. The chances for encountering a shiny goes up the more times in a row you defeat that specific Pokémon. To do this you need the Poké Radar, which you earn by completing the game’s Pokédex. The Poké Radar will make tall grass that hides the same Pokémon you just fought begin to shake. The longer the chain of encounters with the same Pokémon, the higher the odds a shiny will appear.

Here are the chain rates, according to dataminer Kaphotics:

0 Encounters: 1 in 4096

10 Encounters: 1 in 2521

20 Encounters: 1 in 1820

30 Encounters: 1 in 1310

35 Encounters: 1 in 1192

36 Encounters: 1 in 993

37 Encounters: 1 in 799

38 Encounters: 1 in 400

39 Encounters: 1 in 200

40+ Encounters: 1 in 99

The other main way of increasing shiny odds is breeding. By breeding BDSP Pokémon with those from other regions, you can increase the chances of a shiny hatching from the resulting egg from 1 in 4096 to 1 in 683. If you have the Shiny Charm, the odds will go up even more to 1 in 512. Dittos obviously work best for this route, since they can breed with whatever.

Pokémon BDSP does have one other special way of increasing the rate: the Grand Underground. Expanded from the version you explored in the older games, this new series of tunnels include Digletts and Dugtrios which leave packets of energy behind. Collect up to 40 points of energy from them and you’ll get a bonus shiny encounter rate of 1 in 2048 for several minutes. When the odds against you are this steep, that’s not nothin’.