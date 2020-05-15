Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Five Classic Tracks Won't Be In The Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Remasters

Ian Walker
Filed to:Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2
Illustration for article titled Five Classic Tracks Wont Be In The iTony Hawks Pro Skater/i Remasters
Screenshot: Vicarious Visions, Activision

The first two Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games were defined as much by their soundtracks as their skating mechanics. So when Activision announced the remasters earlier this week, fans were immediately curious about the status of the iconic tracklist. In speaking with Activision, Kotaku has nailed down the songs you’ll hear in the halfpipe and which will be missing when Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 launches on September 4.

First, the good news: Only five songs didn’t make it into the remasters. The bad news? That small group includes “Bring the Noise,” the iconic collaboration between heavy metal’s Anthrax and hip-hop legends Public Enemy. That was my favorite song, too!

Here’s the full list of tracks that won’t be in the remasters:

  • Suicidal Tendencies - “Cyco Vision”
  • Unsane - “Committed”
  • Anthrax & Public Enemy - “Bring the Noise”
  • The High & Mighty - “B-Boy Document ‘99"
  • Alley Life - “Out With The Old”

All of the other songs you remember made it in.

Jen Oneal, head of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 developer Vicarious Visions, tempered soundtrack expectations during an interview with IGN earlier this week, saying that licensing rights would keep a few of the original tracks from being featured in the remasters.

The situation was further muddied today by the game’s official Spotify playlist, which led to multiple reports of missing tracks that Kotaku has learned will actually be in the game. If you’re a big Evenrude or Speedealer fan, never fear; you’ll be able to shred to those classic songs when Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 launches later this year.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

