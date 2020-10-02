Here Are Some Great Video Game Victory Fanfares For No Reason At All

With the world in crisis, just straight-up, feel-good moments are few and far between. So some of us here at Kotaku, for no other reason at all, much less one dominating the current news cycle, have grabbed a bunch of our favorite fanfares from a bunch of our favorite video games to help you close out this strangely invigorating, oh, 12 or so hours. Have a little dance! You deserve it.
DISCUSSION
Some reasons not to celebrate:
- “When they go low, we go high.”
- An outbreak in the White House could have far farther reaching consequences beyond the POTUS and his wife. Staffers, journalists, etc. could be affected.
- National security concerns due to the above.
- If Trump gets through this without very serious affects, he could very well turn it around and weaponize it.
That said, I do like me some videogame victory tunes.