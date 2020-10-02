Here Are Some Great Video Game Victory Fanfares For No Reason At All

Some reasons not to celebrate:

- “When they go low, we go high.”

- An outbreak in the White House could have far farther reaching consequences beyond the POTUS and his wife. Staffers, journalists, etc. could be affected.

- National security concerns due to the above.

- If Trump gets through this without very serious affects, he could very well turn it around and weaponize it.



That said, I do like me some videogame victory tunes.