Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Here Are Some Great Video Game Victory Fanfares For No Reason At All

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Filed to:music
musicFinal FantasyMarioKirbyPersonaSuper Smash Bros.Kotaku Core
7
Save
Gif: Nintendo / Kotaku

With the world in crisis, just straight-up, feel-good moments are few and far between. So some of us here at Kotaku, for no other reason at all, much less one dominating the current news cycle, have grabbed a bunch of our favorite fanfares from a bunch of our favorite video games to help you close out this strangely invigorating, oh, 12 or so hours. Have a little dance! You deserve it.

Cloud183 (YouTube)
gmaster2647 (YouTube)
The Matrix Mandible (YouTube)
Gren (YouTube)
carloaccount (YouTube)
gmaster2647 (YouTube)
PSC (YouTube)
OstProject (YouTube)
Plays Music (YouTube)
FFMusicStation (YouTube)
Official VGM (YouTube)
LaMissFa1ry (YouTube)
Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst

The 12 Best Games For The Nintendo Switch

Genshin Impact Is More Than A Breath Of The Wild Clone

Sea Of Thieves Streamers Quit The Game In Protest Against Rare’s Response To Toxicity

DISCUSSION

TheCabbage
TheCabbage

Some reasons not to celebrate:

- “When they go low, we go high.”

- An outbreak in the White House could have far farther reaching consequences beyond the POTUS and his wife. Staffers, journalists, etc. could be affected.

- National security concerns due to the above.

- If Trump gets through this without very serious affects, he could very well turn it around and weaponize it.

That said, I do like me some videogame victory tunes.