Hello! I (Tim Rogers) am going to stream the PlayStation 4 remake of the PlayStation 1 classic MediEvil over on our Twitch channel. I haven’t touched this game since blasting through it on Thanksgiving Day, 1998, though I sure do have some “interesting” memories. Like, why did I play this on Thanksgiving 1998 instead of Zelda: Ocarina of Time? Let’s hang out, and I’ll tell you .

