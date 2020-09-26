Hello And Welcome To My Sewer!

This week on Snapshots we have some lovely Ghost of Tsushima screenshots, a free couch, a diving Spider-Man, a creepy werewolf, some gorgeous sunsets, and one disturbing looking sewer monster.

Advertisement

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Heath Gardner (Email

Marvel’s The Avengers Screenshot : @OuterRimsPhoto

Advertisement

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Cody Gittings (Email

Horizon Zero Dawn Screenshot : @StefanieMcMaken

Control Screenshot : @DrCaligari72

Secret World Legends Screenshot : @IliasFeizidis

Advertisement

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @Dominik_VP

Advertisement

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @DanzNewz

The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : @relient_Eggs

Advertisement

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @Joshc_vp

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @JJAW456

Advertisement

Fallout 76 Screenshot : @FalloutFrosty

“Yes, I drink a lot of Mtn Dew? How can you tell?!”



Shit. I think I just dunked on myself.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



Advertisement