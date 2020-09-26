Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

Hello And Welcome To My Sewer!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Hello And Welcome To My Sewer!
Screenshot: @FalloutFrosty

This week on Snapshots we have some lovely Ghost of Tsushima screenshots, a free couch, a diving Spider-Man, a creepy werewolf, some gorgeous sunsets, and one disturbing looking sewer monster.

Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email
Marvel’s The Avengers
Screenshot: @OuterRimsPhoto
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: Cody Gittings (Email
Horizon Zero Dawn
Screenshot: @StefanieMcMaken
Control
Screenshot: @DrCaligari72
Secret World Legends
Screenshot: @IliasFeizidis
Spider-Man
Screenshot: @PeteyReilly
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @Dominik_VP
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @DanzNewz
The Last of Us Part II
Screenshot: @relient_Eggs
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @Joshc_vp
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @JJAW456
Fallout 76
Screenshot: @FalloutFrosty

“Yes, I drink a lot of Mtn Dew? How can you tell?!”

Shit. I think I just dunked on myself.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

