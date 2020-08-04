Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Illustration: Dark Horse

Hellboy is being turned into a second tabletop RPG (the original is almost 20 years old), this time based on DnD5E. It’s coming to Kickstarter later this Summer.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

veit
Veit

D&D 5E seems like one of the worst possible fits for this. I imagine it’s all licensing and ownership issues and nobody really made the CHOICE to make it with D&D so much as that right was purchased, but... eugh. I can think off the top of my head of a half dozen systems that would be a better fit for it.