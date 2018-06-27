I’ve never actually played a David Cage game; I end up watching them on YouTube since they’re already so cinematic. Could Heavy Rain’s inclusion in July’s PS Plus lineup change my trend? (Probably not.) As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription.



July’s PlayStation Plus lineup is:

PlayStation 4

Heavy Rain



Absolver



PlayStation 3

Rayman 3 HD



Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess



PlayStation Vita