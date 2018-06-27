I’ve never actually played a David Cage game; I end up watching them on YouTube since they’re already so cinematic. Could Heavy Rain’s inclusion in July’s PS Plus lineup change my trend? (Probably not.) As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription.
July’s PlayStation Plus lineup is:
PlayStation 4
- Heavy Rain
- Absolver
PlayStation 3
- Rayman 3 HD
- Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
PlayStation Vita
- Space Overlords
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma