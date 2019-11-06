Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Heather Alexandra
Hearthstone’s auto-battler mode ‘Battlegrounds’ is in early access for select players. A public starts next week on the Tuesday the 12th. We’ll have more coverage down the line, but here’s an archive of a stream I did if you’re curious.

