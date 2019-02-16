Photo: Hasbro

Hasbro has announced that they are partnering up with Blizzard Entertainment to release a series of action figures and other toys based on the popular hero shooter Overwatch.

Nine Overwatch heroes are getting turned into figures, which will be available Spring 2019. Lucio, Sombra, Tracer, Reinhardt, Anna, Soldier 76, Phara, Mercy and Reaper are the first heroes you’ll be able to buy and add to your toy collection. The action figures will stand 6 inches tall and will feature props and articulation, letting you pose them however you desire.

Mercy and Phara Soldier 76 & Anna Reinhardt Reaper Lucio Sombra Tracer 1 / 7

Some of the figures will be sold individually for $23 each, while Phara & Mercy and Soldier 76 & Anna will be sold in double packs that will, according to Gamestop, each cost $50.

Reinhardt is a slightly wider and more complex figure and will cost $50 by himself. Though he does come with a pretty awesome and large shield.

Photo: Hasbro

Hasbro also revealed they will be releasing an Overwatch themed Monopoly board game and some blasters based on Lucio’s weapons he uses in Overwatch. The blasters will cost $10 and the themed Monopoly set will cost $50.

According to Polygon, Hasbro has said all of the figures and other toys will be available at most major toy retailers nationwide.