Harrison Ford Doesn't Really Care That The Last Indy Movie Flopped

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrived in theaters back in 2023 and critical reception to the film was mixed. Meanwhile, it ended up losing money for Disney even after it brought in over $380 million at the box office. But as you might expect, the laidback star of the movie, Harrison Ford, doesn’t really seem to mind and is still happy that it got made.

In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal about Ford’s career and his work in TV shows, the 82-year-old Star Wars actor was his traditional blunt and unflappable self when asked about Dial of Destiny failing at the box office.

“Shit happens,” said Ford. “I was really the one who felt there was another story to tell. When [Indy] had suffered the consequences of the life that he had to live, I wanted one more chance to pick him up and shake the dust off his ass and stick him out there, bereft of some of his vigor, to see what happened.”

And sure, the movie didn’t land with everyone and it failed to make Disney as much money as they would have hoped, but Ford doesn’t regret making it, telling the outlet: “I’m still happy I made that movie.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ford suggested that Hollywood doesn’t need to use AI to “steal” his “soul” for future projects. Instead, he said it can be done with “good talent” and pointed to Troy Baker’s performance in last year’s Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as an example.

“He did a brilliant job, and it didn’t take AI to do it,” Ford added.

The Blade Runner actor further explained that there won’t be a need for digital Harrison Fords because there will always be new actors in the future.

“There won’t be any need for me. There’s somebody behind me. Doing what I did,” Ford said, “And that’s the attraction. It’s what’s coming.”

