Happy Pokémon Sword & Shield day! Now that a Pokémon version named after a pointy object exists, does that mean we can finally poke the monsters? (No.) Find out today, when Gita Jackson and me play over on Kotaku’s Twitch channel! I’m gonna catch her a Farfetch’d and she’s gonna catch me a Ponyta. It’s gonna be nice and friendly, so do likewise in the chat!
