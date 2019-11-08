Happy Death Stranding Day! Many critics (including myself) mentioned QWOP and Getting Over It in their reviews. I felt the need to go one step further, and invite Getting Over It With Bennett Foddy’s own Bennett Foddy into the Kotaku Goblin Bunker to play the game. I will give him an objective, and no instructions whatsoever. Let’s see how he does!
662
Save
Share This Story
About the author
Tim Rogers
I make videos for Kotaku. I make video games for myself and my friends. I like writing fiction. Someday I will publish a novel. Who knows!