E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

The current Elite is already the best controller (a lot of) money can buy, but Microsoft is showing off a new and improved version at E3, which you can get a closer look at in this video.



Stephen got some time with the controller earlier today, and aside from some general specs and features rundowns this vid also gives us a good idea of how the new adjustable thumbstick and trigger tension systems work.

Liking the new trigger/button thing, but despite the claims here the extra rubber around the front actually makes this look a bit cheaper than its predecessor. The Elite Series 2 will be out on November 4, and will retail for $180.