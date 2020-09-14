Halo 3: ODST comes to PC as part of the Master Chief Collection on September 22. PC players will finally get their chance to guide a group of orbital drop shock troopers through the streets of New Mombassa. Now all we need is Halo 4 to complete the whole Master Chief Collection set.
