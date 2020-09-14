Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News
fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Halo
HaloHalo 3Halo 3 odstMaster Chief CollectionPC343 industriesODSTkotakucorerelease datemetapost
Screenshot: 343 Industries

Halo 3: ODST comes to PC as part of the Master Chief Collection on September 22. PC players will finally get their chance to guide a group of orbital drop shock troopers through the streets of New Mombassa. Now all we need is Halo 4 to complete the whole Master Chief Collection set.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

