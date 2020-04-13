Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Half-Life: Alyx Is Now Playable Without A VR Headset

Luke Plunkett
This isn’t an ideal way to play the game, but if you absolutely need to play Half-Life: Alyx and don’t have a VR headset, you now can.

This mod by r57zone basically locks Alyx’s hands out in front and lets you control the action with a mouse and keyboard, keeping the visuals centred in a way that mostly looks OK and kinda serviceable I guess though not really on a traditional monitor.

It’s not easy to get working—you’ll need to consult a whole other video for that—but hey, there are loads of people who love Half-Life and will never buy a VR headset, not even for this, so if all you want to do is see the story unfold in an interactive way then this might not be the worst idea.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

