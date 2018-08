Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The “Mobility Mod” for Half-Life 2 gives Gordon Freeman access to a range of new powers, the coolest being the ability to jump on an enemy’s head to kill them and to get up there with some very fancy wall-running.



It also adds exploding bullets and some FOV sliders, but really, we’re here for the aerial stuff.



If you want to try it out, you can download it here.