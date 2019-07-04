Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Daniel Valaisis is an artist at CD Projekt Red, the developers of The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077.



The pieces you’re seeing here were all done for the latest Gwent expansion Novigrad, which has only recently gone live.

You can see more of Daniel’s work at his ArtStation page.

