Gundam's Zaku Makes A Pretty Good Japanese Teapot

Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled Gundam&#39;s Zaku Makes A Pretty Good Japanese Teapot
Screenshot: Bandai Spirits@YouTube

Quick! Out of all the Gundam mecha, if you were to pick one to make a Japanese teapot, which would you pick?

Well, as Get News reports, Bandai selected Zaku. Starting this month, pre-orders kick-off for the green-color version Zaku teapot. Priced at 27,500 yen ($252), it will also go on sale in late June at Gundam Cafe and Gundam Square shops in Japan. 

As Siliconera points out, the teapot is actually Nanbu ironware, which is traditionally made in Ishikawa prefecture. The style goes back around one thousand years, and among tea drinkers, has long been sought after, and the teapots last a lifetime.

This is not the first Zaku teapot as a version went on sale back in 2019. 

