Gold Gundam Statues Go On Sale In Japan For Only $240,000

Image : Kougei/Sunrise

Like Gundam? Have lots of money? Well, does a Japanese jewelry company have a product for you. Several, actually.



Advertisement

Here’s a trio of pure golden Gundam statues, with the larger ones costing a whole lot of money—and the smaller one, still costing a lot of money, too.

Image : Kougei/Sunrise

The RX-78-2 Gundam Beam Rifle version measures 180mm and weighs roughly 1,000 grams. Made of 24K gold, it’s priced at 26.4 million yen or $240,822. This statue is limited to 20 pieces worldwide.

Image : Kougei/Sunrise

Char’s Zaku is also getting the 24K gold treatment. The statue measures around 175mm, weighs approximately 1,000 grams and is also limited to 20 pieces worldwide. It’s priced at 26.4 million yen or $240,822.



Image : Kougei/Sunrise

Advertisement

And finally, there’s another, smaller and lower-priced RX-78-2 statue. Like the others, the Beam Saber version is made from 24K gold, but weighs only 140 grams and costs 3.96 million or $36,111. It’s limited to only ten pieces worldwide.

The statues come with boxes for storage and display cases for, well, displaying.

Advertisement