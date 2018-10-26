When you think of woodblock prints, you probably don’t think of Mobile Suit Gundam. You should!



Bandai is rolling out some limited edition Gundam-themed hand-made woodblock prints. The Last Shooting print is priced at 50,000 yen ($446), with paper crafted by a 9th generation paper maker who is considered a Living National Treasure.

The three-piece print is a take on Yoshitoshi’s woodblock print “One Hundred Views of the Moon.” It’s priced at 27,000 yen ($241).

Screenshot: Bandai

Screenshot: Bandai

Screenshot: Bandai

Check out more in the clip below.

