GUN JAM Is A Shooter But Also A Music Game

If you have ever wondered what it’d be like if Doom met Dance Dance Revolution—and maybe you’re out there?—then GUN JAM is that pondering come to life.



It’s a first-person shooter where the gunplay is tied to the rhythm of the music, and your shots are paced accordingly. It’s being made by the same team behind QUBE, and it’s probably easiest if you just see it in action:

No word on a release date, but the fact it went from something “we’ve been messing around with” to “game with Steam page and name” in only a few days suggests it might be a while off.