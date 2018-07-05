Gucci’s new Rhyton sneakers have been designed to do two things: cost a lot of money and inflict visual trauma on survivors of the first great console wars.



The company’s subtle branding (I don’t know if you’ve noticed it) on the side of the shoe is written in Sega’s trademark font, while bearing the colours and oval racetrack of their former rivals Nintendo.

I don’t care if the two companies are friends now, this ain’t right to look at.

This kind of console war veteran disrespect doesn’t come cheap: these are £670 (USD$885), so on the bright side it’s not like you’re going to have to be confronting them on your daily commute.