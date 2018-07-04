High scores and achievements are there to make you appreciate your feats, but some 2K players are getting a more material reward for their efforts this month.



The Road To 99 is a part of NBA 2K18 that encouraged folks to take their lowly-ranked custom player and work them all the way up from a middling rookie to a 99-rated superstar.

NBA 2K18 Is Riddled With Microtransactions The latest game in the NBA 2K series is frustrating to play if you don’t want to spend any… Read more Read

This took a lot of playtime, because 2K18 was full of microtransaction career progression bullshit, but obviously some people have done it, whether through perseverance or payment, because as Sneakernews report 2K and Nike have started sending out some heavily customised Kyrie 4s to the first 200 players to accomplish the feat.

Yeah, it’s marketing junk, but it’s also cool seeing some of the best (or at least most persistent) players of a game rewarded with something tangible for their efforts.