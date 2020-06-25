Gucci Has A $1,620 Esports Watch For You To Buy

Screenshot : Gucci

Italian fashion brand Gucci is teaming up pro esports organization Fnatic for a limited edition watches that are inspired by its League of Legends team.



The quartz watches are Gucci’s stainless steel Dive watches on a rubber strap. Limited to 100 pieces, the watch takes its cue from the organization’s LoL team with “FNATIC” engraved in the case back and its logo emblazoned on the front.

Gucci’s “GG” logo could also mean “good game.”



It’s priced at $1,620, which is almost the price of the Gucci’s Sega-font style sneakers Kotaku previously introduced.

