A user on GTAForums, who claims to have also been behind the recent hack of Uber, has just dumped nearly 100 videos online claiming to show development footage of Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto VI, which are currently cicrulating across pretty much every social media platform .



Matching much of what Bloomberg reported earlier this year—including that the game will co-star a woman and be set in Vice City—the videos are very much in-development footage, with unfinished textures and models all over the place, and code playing out in real-time across many of them. The leaker is currently taking requests asking people what else they’d like to see in more videos.

In one, a white male playable character encounters a racist NPC by a poolside, and as the conversation transpires you can see the code required for the interaction playing out alongside the in-game action. In another, the woman character—I’m only specifying it like this because it would be a series first—explores one of the series’ infamous strip clubs.

Advertisement

There’s also a video showing “passenger shooting mechanics”, illustrated with the player taking an AK-47 to some pursuing police cars, and another that showcases the interior modelling of a car.

One of the more complete videos uploaded shows both characters partnering up to rob a diner, holding the patrons at gunpoint before the police arrive. Others are in rougher shape, and feature little more than a featureless placeholder character moving around an empty landscape acting out combat animations like taking cover.

The legitimacy of these videos is obviously in question. There’s certainly a lot of footage, and faking both the action and the code running at the same time would be a lot of work for an internet prank. But it’s still a leak, and unless Rockstar comments (we’ve reached out and will update if we hear back), we won’t know it’s real until we can match what’s shown here with whatever eventually turns up in GTA VI.

If it is real, then holy shit. Given the status of the game and the amount of footage it would be one of the biggest of all time, right up there with Half-Life 2.