Grand Theft Auto V is one of the best-selling games of all time. It has sold over 160 million copies since it was first released back in 2013 for PS3 and Xbox 360. But to really put that number into perspective, it helps to look at all the video game franchises that GTA V, by itself, has completely outsold. Be prepared the list is long.
All of this data was gathered from Wikipedia via its fantastic best-selling video game franchise list. I’ve removed some lesser-known titles and cleaned up the data and list a bit to make it easier to quickly scroll through everything GTA V has outsold in the nearly 10 years it’s been around.
Oh and before I just dump the whole list on you, it’s fun to add up some numbers and combine franchises on this list. For example, GTA V has outsold Metal Gear, Tekken, and God of War combined. It has also outsold Uncharted, Battlefield, and Civilization. Oh and it has also sold more copies than all of Kingdom Hearts, Fallout, Kirby, and Guitar Hero combined, too.
Consider that useful info the next time you want to win a bar bet with someone. Anyway, here’s the full list. As I said earlier, it’s very, very long. Be prepared to scroll
Assassin’s Creed—155 million
Need for Speed—150 million
Sonic the Hedgehog—145.61 million
The Legend of Zelda—125.8 million
Resident Evil—123 million
Star Wars—119.371 million
NBA 2K—118 million
Wii Sports—114.52 million
Pro Evolution Soccer—111 million
Tomb Raider—85 million
Dragon Quest—83 million
The Entire Tom Clancy’s Franchise—82 million
Halo—81 million
Gran Turismo—80.4 million
Monster Hunter—78 million
Worms—75 million
Mortal Kombat—73 million
Borderlands—72 million
Animal Crossing—71.47 million
Just Dance—70 million
Super Smash Bros.—68.37 million
Donkey Kong—65 million
The Oregon Trail—65 million
Red Dead—66 million
The Elder Scrolls—58.5 million
Mario Party—57.08 million
Battlefield—57 million
Civilization—57 million
Metal Gear—56.9 million
Tekken—53.5 million
God of War—51 million
Crash Bandicoot—50 million
Far Cry—50 million
Diablo—50 million
The Witcher—50 million
Lego Star Wars—50 million
Street Fighter—47 million
Pac-Man—44.581 million
Uncharted—44.02 million
Wii Fit—43.7 million
Star Wars: Battlefront—43 million
Mario Sports—41.15 million
Guitar Hero—40 million
Harry Potter—40 million
Medal of Honor—39 million
Kirby—38.81 million
Fallout—38 million
Total War—37.8 million
Mega Man—37 million
BioShock—37 million
Counter-Strike—35.7 million
NBA Live—35 million
Kingdom Hearts—35 million
Football Manager—34 million
Brain Age—33.89 million
Saints Row—32 million
Splinter Cell—31 million
James Bond—30 million
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater—30 million
Command & Conquer—30 million
The Walking Dead—28 million
Nintendogs—27.95 million
Half-Life—27.6 million
Ratchet & Clank—26 million
Gears of War—26 million
Rayman—26 million
Rainbow Six—26 million
Tales—25.84 million
Ghost Recon—25 million
Tiger Woods PGA—25 million
Age of Empires—25 million
Devil May Cry—25 million
The Last of Us—24 million
Petz—24 million
Megami Tensei—22.7 million
Flight Simulator—21 million
Dynasty Warriors—21 million
Prince of Persia—20 million
Castlevania—20 million
SingStar—20 million
Spyro—20 million
Mass Effect—20 million
SimCity—20 million
Raving Rabbids—20 million
Watch Dogs—20 million