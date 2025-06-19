At Least One Band Is Bummed To Be Cut From THPS 3+4

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 will include some of the original songs found in the original PS2-era skating games. But not everything is making the leap to the remaster, including one Alien Ant Farm song, a move the band understands, but still called a “bummer” in a recent interview.

Speaking to the BBC, as spotted by VGC, earlier this week, Alien Ant Farm band members Terry Corso (guitarist) and Dryden Mitchell (lead singer) were asked about a post on the group’s official Instagram account. The band’s official account replied with a single sad emoji face to the news of THPS 3+4's soundtrack reveal and confirmation that “Wish” won’t be included. The song was included on THPS 3's original soundtrack.

“Is it a bummer that we weren’t invited, or that they didn’t include us? Absolutely,” Corso told the BBC. “We understand that they’re trying to bring some new stuff onto these releases, and if you’ve gotta make cuts, you’ve gotta make cuts. I don’t know why it had to be us, I feel like our song was really good on there, and it did really well.”

“I kind of get it,” said Mitchell, “That skating feels a little bit more like the punk side and we’re not a punk band, but I think that’s what makes a cool soundtrack, is a collection, being different.”

If the band wants to blame anyone, they can directly blame Tony Hawk himself. In March, the skateboard legend and star of the franchise explained that he was the one who made the call on removing some classic songs from the upcoming remaster in order to replace them with new tracks.

“It was my choice to pick some different songs by the same artists featured in THPS3+4. I’m hoping that discovery is half the fun, and a big reason that these soundtracks resonated in the first place. So listen and enjoy the ride.”

There is, as far as we know, not a single Alien Ant Farm song in THPS 3+4. So either Activision and Tony Hawk included something like “Movies” in the upcoming remake, or he just doesn’t like Alien Ant Farm very much, and they were totally cut from the game.

Well, whatever, Mr. Hawk, you can’t stop me from including some Alien Ant Farm in this very post! Take that, buddy! Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 is set to launch on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, Switch 2, and PC on July 11, 2025.

