While Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy -The Definitive Edition is a dumpster fire that Rockstar Games is finally addressing, those playing the San Andreas remaster have found a detail that some think may be a clue to the setting of GTA 6. The “clue”? Among images depicting recognizable locations from various Rockstar games is a picture of a house fans can’t seem to identify.

The Lil’ Probe’Inn, a UFO-themed bar in San Andreas, is where fans have found the unidentified house. Hanging on a wall are a number of images depicting flying saucers in what are identifiably the settings of various Rockstar games, including Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2. Apparently, the locales pictured in each photo have been figured out, with the exception of one: a nondescript suburban abode with a driveway, palm trees, and a nice-ass front yard.

According to fanatics on the GTAForums, the house in question is likely modeled after one found in Boca Raton, Florida, the state where GTA: Vice City is famously set. Of course, it could just be a render of concept art or environmental testing or something like that. But forum user igrobar compared the actual Boca Raton house to the image in the game to find similarities. The resemblance is uncanny, though any conclusions people draw from this should likely be taken with a grain of salt.

The fact that this picture is on what can only be described as the “I Want To Believe” wall has added further fuel to the GTA 6 conspiracy theory bandwagon. There’s even an update in the GTA 3 remaster that saw a billboard’s text change from “See you in Miami” to “See you soon.” This all seems to suggest that the next GTA might, in fact, see the series return to Florida. However, again, this is all just fan speculation at this point.

We’ve reached out to Rockstar Games for comment and will update if we hear back.

GTA fans are devouring every morsel of information they can find that might even tangentially be related to the franchise’s next entry. The situation is so fraught that some dude in Germany crashed a live TV show to demand news about the game, while other players connect a strange Virginian road to GTA 6. While we know GTA 6 is in development, and Dr. Dre is apparently making music for an upcoming GTA game, whatever form it takes might not launch until at least 2025 by some estimates.

