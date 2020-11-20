Black Friday Is Almost Here!
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

GTA Online Is Getting A Big New Heist You Can Play Solo If You Want

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:GTA Online
GTA OnlineGrand Theft Auto OnlineGTA VheistupdateRockstar GamesKotakucore
4
Save
Illustration for article titled iGTA Online/ii /iIs Getting A Big New Heist You Can Play Solo If You Want
Image: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games announced that Grand Theft Auto Online’s biggest update ever will be released on December 15, adding a brand new island, new radio stations, a new armed submarine, and a huge heist that can be completed with friends or solo.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Rockstar teased this new update, The Cayo Perico Heist, with a short video showing off the new location. While GTA Online has had small map expansions, with some new interiors being added to the game world, this is the first major map expansion since the game first released back in 2013.

For the first time in GTA Online, players will be able to complete a large heist solo. Previously, all heists required more than one player, which often meant folks would have to rely on random players or corralling friends together. Now, solo players will be able to pull off a heist, though it might be harder depending on how you choose to rob the new private island. You can also still bring along up to three other players if you want.

Advertisement

It’s not just a big new island and solo heist being added in December. Rockstar also announced new radio stations featuring over 100 news songs. After playing GTA Online for seven years, I’m always happy about new music, and this is the most we’ve gotten at once in GTA Online history.

All of this is coming next month on December 15.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

iwassayingboo-urner
I Was Saying Boo-urner

As someone who loves GTA but thought GTA5 was trash and thinks GTAO is shitty, I’m both happy to hear they’re still doing GTA things over at Rockstar, and just sad that a this PS3 game is still the only GTA we’ve gotten in years.

Fuck their money. That’s me being sour over what a lot of people will be happy about.