GTA Characters, Remastered

Image : Hossein Diba

Hossein Diba is an artist we’ve featured here before, but I thought his latest series of works—turning sketched or low-poly Grand Theft Auto characters into fancy 3D models—was worth a closer look.



OK so Niko wasn’t low-poly, but still, he’s over a decade old, this still counts as a remaster.

You can see more of Hossein’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

