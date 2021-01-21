GTA Characters, Remastered

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Hossein Diba is an artist we’ve featured here before, but I thought his latest series of works—turning sketched or low-poly Grand Theft Auto characters into fancy 3D models—was worth a closer look.
OK so Niko wasn’t low-poly, but still, he’s over a decade old, this still counts as a remaster.
You can see more of Hossein’s stuff at his ArtStation page.
