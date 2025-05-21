Here's The GTA 6 Trailer Recreated In San Andreas

Someone has perfectly recreated the second Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer in the PS2-era GTA game San Andreas (with some help from Vice City, too).

It’s a time-honored tradition to recreate new Grand Theft Auto trailers in older games and other media. And while it might not be a new phenomenon, it’s still enjoyable to watch these fan creations as they show us just how far Rockstar’s tech has come over the decades. So I knew that after Rockstar published GTA 6's second trailer earlier this month, following the news that the open-world sequel was being delayed until May 2026, someone would set out to recreate the new video in a previous GTA game. And here we are.



GTA 6 Trailer 2 but it’s PS2

Foosmoke made the video using mostly GTA San Andreas to recreate nearly every moment from the new GTA 6 trailer. Sometimes the creator adds extra details using video editing tricks or bits from Vice City, but this is still more or less the GTA 6 trailer recreated in San Andreas, and it’s a blast to watch.

Previously, Foosmoke recreated the first GTA 6 trailer as if it were a PS2-era game. That video is also great. Of course, Foosmoke wasn’t alone in recreating that first trailer. Plenty of people did as well, sometimes in other games or even, in one case, in real life.

gta5 trailer - san andreas remake

Fans have done similar recreations in the past. I fondly remember this recreation of Grand Theft Auto V’s first trailer in San Andreas. It’s wild how much more realistic Rockstar’s newer GTA games look compared to past entries. However, I do miss the more primitive and blocky visuals, as they live firmly in a very nostalgic part of my brain.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch on May 26, 2026, on PS5 and Xbox.

