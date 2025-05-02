The Last Thing 2025 Needed Was GTA 6

Have you heard the news? Grant Theft Auto 6, which was announced with a 2025 release window, has been delayed until May 2026. A year away. Yikes! But actually, that’s okay, because 2025 has been so jam-packed with good games (and more are coming) that we didn’t really need GTA 6 anyway.

Here are just some of the really good games that have launched in 2025: Blue Prince, Split Fiction, Oblivion Remastered, Avowed, Monster Hunter Wilds, Citizen Sleeper 2, Keep Driving, Eternal Strands, Two Point Museum, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, REPO, Dynasty Warrior Origins, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Lost Records: Bloom And Rage, Civilization VII, Skin Deep, South of Midnight, Atomfall, and Despelote.

Phew! That’s a lot of good, great, and downright incredible video games to squeeze into just five months. And guess what? There are more (possibly) good games coming out later this year, including: Doom The Dark Ages, Duck Detective: The Secret Salami, Roadcraft, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown, Elden Ring: Nightreign, Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, Dune Awakening, FBC Firebreak, THPS 3+4, MGS Delta: Snake Eater, Borderlands 4, Mafia: The Old Country, Marathon, and Ghost of Yotei.

There was already no way any one person was going to be able to play all of these games in 2025. There’s not enough time and most people can’t afford to spend all that money on so many great games. And to drop GTA 6 into this already busy year seems wild.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1

Sure, 2026 could end up being an equally bonkers year for games, but at least now publishers, developers, and gamers have a month to target. GTA 6 is coming out in May 2026. Assuming it doesn’t get delayed again.

I imagine a lot of publishers will be trying to get their games out in the next 11 months to avoid GTA 6's shadow. And if that’s the case, 2025 could get even busier before the year wraps up. So, needless to say, as someone who loves video games and doesn’t have enough time to play them all, I’m happy to wait for GTA 6 while I play all the awesome games we already got (and are getting) this year. Let Rockstar take their time, avoid crunch, and ship the game they want to ship. In the meantime, you can find something excellent to play.

