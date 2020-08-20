Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Grandparents Make Cute Totoro Bus Stop

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:studio ghibli
studio ghiblitotoroanimemy neighbor totorojapankotakueast
Image: 神話の麓｜高原町の情報
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

In Kyushu, Japan, a married couple wanted to celebrate turning seventy the best way possible: with a giant Totoro.

Turning seventy years old in Japan is koki (古希), the word referring to the fact that in the past the milestone was rarer than today. To mark the birthday, the couple wanted to do something for their grandchild and other children.

The grandfather has worked as a plasterer for fifty years and decided to put those skills to use, creating a cement version of the Studio Ghibli character from My Neighbor Totoro.

Image: 神話の麓｜高原町の情報
Image: 神話の麓｜高原町の情報
Image: 神話の麓｜高原町の情報
Image: 神話の麓｜高原町の情報
Image: 神話の麓｜高原町の情報

As the town of Takahara explains (via My Modern Net), it’s possible to visit the sculpture. There are even now three parking spaces, making it’s easier to access the Totoro.

The sculpture is on private property, so visitors should definitely be on their best behavior.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION